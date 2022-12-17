Hawks earn first goal of season, fall to FEAST

Our Lady of the Hills did get its first on-the-field goal of the season when Cris Angel found the net against San Antonio Feast in non-district soccer play Thursday at the Kerrville Soccer Complex, but the Hawks needed more during a 2-1 loss to Feast.
“We had a chance to win, but hesitated and that hesitation led to their game winner,” said OLH athletic director Brock Kenyon who filled in for usual head coach Bishop Wood.
OLH does have a 1-0 win over Austin Harmony, but that goal was paper-only when the Hawks were awarded a forfeit victory after Harmony failed to make an appearance for one of OLH’s five scheduled matches. Feast was the other missed home opportunity earlier when the November match was cancelled due to weather concerns.
Since a season opening 6-0 loss to San Antonio Christian on the road, OLH has played tenacious defense in light of goalie Hayden Juenke allowing only four goals in four other actions.
The Hawks are off until Jan. 2 when OLH faces Center Point for the second time this year. The game is designated to be at Center Point unless previously ordered goals do not arrive, and then the contest may be switched to KSC.
