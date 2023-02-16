Antlers headed to playoffs after 74-66 win over Canyon

Tivy rolled into boys’ basketball postseason contention by getting by New Braunfels Canyon 74-66 at Antler Gym Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The win ended Tivy’s run through District 26-5A with a 9-5 record, good for third place, and the Antlers ran their overall mark to 23-9.
Seniors Jaden Frausto with 21 points, and Jackson Johnston with 18 led 12 Tivy players in scoring.
Fellow seniors Jake Layton, Quentin Vega, Mekhi, Luke Johnston, Brian Pescador, and Robert Jackson also finished with points.
More production came from Mason Carlile, Braylon Ayala, Cade Braaten, and Rylan Schumacher.
The win means Tivy now faces District 25-5A’s second place team Leander Rouse in the first round of the playoffs at Fredericksburg on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.