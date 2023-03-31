Spikes place third, second at district track meet

The Hal Peterson Middle School eighth grade Spikes finished second as a team in their division at the middle school district track and field meet held Wednesday, March 29 at Antler Stadium, while the seventh graders missed completing a perfect season when they placed second.
Spikes eighth grade
Failure to secure points in only one field event dampened chances at the team title, as well as did coming up dry in the 2400 and 1600 meters, but the eighth graders scraped together 103 points to finish only 11 behind Boerne North (114).
The eighth grade Spikes led Boerne South (92), Fredericksburg (80), Boerne Voss (74), Wimberley Danforth (73), La Vernia (64), and Geronimo Navarro (17).
Aiden Zavala won the 200 meters (24.21) for a solo first, and the 4x400 of Gram Barker, Cooper Jaimes, Denton Taylor and Ethan Sleeper won the event (3:51).
Zavala ran second in the 100 (11.86), Taylor was second in the 800 (2:16) as well as the 400 (56.52), and Evan Batts soloed to silver in the 110 hurdles (17.82).
The 4x200 (1:38) was second and had legs run by Barker, Batts, Zavala and Wesley Miller.
Barker came in third in the 400 (57.10) for the team’s lone bronze.
Miller, Jaimes, and Kerth Jackson pointed from 4-5-6, and Jackson in shotput was the only field event where the Spikes managed points.
Seventh grade
For the first time during its weekly slate of meets, the seventh Spikes did not win a championship, coming up second with 145 points, which was 14 behind Boerne South (159).
HPMS and South dominated all other teams that awarded places three through eight to Boerne North (85 1/2), Fredericksburg (72 1/2), Danforth (64), Boerne Voss (36), La Vernia (31), and Navarro (26).
The Spikes had four top spots in races and added two from field events.
Kyrin Armelin won the 200 (25.07) and 400 (56.97). Aden Baldwin won the 110 hurdles (18.29) and Noah Macias won the longer hurdles race when he ran 45.46 in the 300s.
Avelino Arreola high jumped 5-2, and Malakai Ayala pole vaulted 9-0, both giving HPMS first finishes.
Reid Sonnenberg vaulted 8-0, Arreola long jumped 17-2 1/2, Armelin ran 12.13 in the 100, Brevon Escobedo clocked 60.54 in the 400, Hudson Cowart was 2:26 in the 800, and Macias ran 18.40m in the 110s for second place postings.
Baldwin added to his day with thirds at the high jump (5-0) and triple jump (34-3 1/4). Arreola won third in his track event where he was timed at 61.0 in the 400.
Fourth, fifth, and sixth places were turned in from Escobedo, Anthony Vasquez, Cowart, Zach Bloomer, Catcher Short, Francisco Ramos, and Adler Greenbaum.
