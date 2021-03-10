Lady Pirates walk by Harper

CENTER POINT — Center Point literally put the walk into walk-off win when the Lady Pirates rallied to beat Harper, 9-6, in both team’s District 28-2A softball opener Tuesday at Lady Pirate Field.
Karelopy Grano-Serano had the only hit for Center Point, but the home team took advantage of 16 walks issued by Longhorns’ pitching and scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning after trailing 6-2.
Kaylee Blackledge struck out 17 Harper batters, walked two and made 66 percent of her 131 throws be in the strike zone.
Blackledge and Victoria Beckerson scored two runs each for Center Point, and single-plate crossings came from Destiny Johnson, Celeste Cervantes, Grano-Serrano, Chloe Williams and Natalie Whitworth.
Johnson was the most walked Lady Pirate with three free trips. Blackledge, Beckerson, Cervantes, Grano-Serrano and Williams were walked twice each, and Whitworth, Espinosa and Tania Duran reached first one time each via balls.
Center Point hosts Medina in another district encounter Friday, then has back-to-back loop road games at San Saba and Goldthwaite during Spring Break.
