Antler JV stays perfect with win over F'burg

A dozen pass completions played a major role for Tivy's junior varsity football team Thursday, Sep. 7 when it rolled past Fredericksburg 34-21 at Antler Stadium.
President Calamaco caught six balls, two going for touchdowns that covered 30 and 2-yards. Calamaco’s four other caches rang up 70 yards.
Colin Rose, Darren Dominguez, and Davis Caraway also hauled in receptions that amounted to 134 yards. Caraway made three catches, Rose caught two balls, and Dominguez snagged one.
The running game, and special teams got contributions from Peyton Bailey, Caraway, and Rose. Caraway and Rose had runs in excess of 10 yards, and Rose returned a punt 35 yards...
The JV stayed unbeaten (3-0), and puts that mark to the test Thursday in a road game at Marble Falls.
