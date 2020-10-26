Hawks crush Castle Hills

Home cooking has never tasted so good after Our Lady of the Hills served its fans another in-house six-man football victory on Friday when the Hawks won a bird fight against the Eagles from San Antonio Castle Hills, 79-33.
It was not only OLH’s fourth win against no losses, it also improved the Hawks to 3-0 versus TAPPS District 5 Division II foes — all at home.
OLH finally takes a road trip to Austin this Friday, Oct. 30, for a district tilt with Texas School for the Deaf, which has moved down to the six-man variation of the game.
Once again, the Hawks did not allow a game to go into a fourth quarter, ending the night early in the third when they went up by the final 46-point margin. OLH led 54-6 after the first quarter, held a 67-33 halftime margin, and finished the Eagles off with two touchdowns in the third quarter.
“I’m really proud of our team tonight,” OLH coach Chris Ramirez said. “I thought it was a solid showing for us and a good district win on our home field. Our defense was very active and played very physical.
“I continue to be extremely pleased with our team speed,” Ramirez continued. “Our athletes are fun to coach and watch, and our defense swarms to the ball, just like Coach (Joe) Martinez preaches.”
Chandler Harris led OLH defensively with seven tackles, and Treves Hyde and Tres Cervantes both had five tackles.
“Chandler had a big game for us tonight,” Ramirez said. “He was active on both sides of the ball and had an impressive stat sheet at the end of the night.”
A pair of scores were also turned in by the defense when Clayton Gillen went for six with an interception, and Matthew Cummings picked up a fumble and rambled into the end zone. Cummings also recorded a pair of tackles.
Offensively, the Hawks used three quarterbacks who totaled 10 completions out of 17 attempts for 125 yards. Deacon Cruz was 6-of-13 for 72 yards and three TDs, Kolten Kitchens and Luke Martinez. Martinez also threw for scores.
Five different receivers hauled in passes from the QB trio, including Martinez when he was not under center. Stefan Sirianni and Harris each had three catches, with Sirianni’s going for 20 yards, two touchdowns and an extra point. Harris accumulated 44 yards and one score.
One reception apiece came from Martinez, Dalton Herndon, Julian Garza and Stephen Grocki. Martinez and Herndon both notched TD’s with their snags, while Garza and Grocki made their catches as PATs.
Kitchens paced the ground game with 60 yards and a touchdown. Cruz had 32 yards, Gillen chipped in a rushing score, and Mike Chapman added 11 yards.
Special teams also figured into OLH’s scoring formula with James Ibarra and Garza both returning kickoffs for six points. Ibarra’s return covered 45 yards and Garza’s was for 60.
Grocki contributed six PAT kicks in addition to his extra point catch.
OLH and Texas School for the Deaf square off Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Austin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.