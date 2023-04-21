OLH's Wagner headed to state

BRYAN – Our Lady of the Hills junior Natalie Wagner finished with an 87 at the TAPPS District 2-2A golf tournament held Monday, April 17 in Bryan, and qualified for a TAPPS state tee time.
Wagner’s score earned her the district’s individual champion medal.
“We are so proud of Natalie and our girls,” said OLH Athletic Director Brock Kenyon.
Senior Brooks Burrows was 27th out 45 players, and shot a 126.
Freshman Brooklyn Drane shot 135 to place 39th.
