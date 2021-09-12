HARPER – Peterson Middle School cross country teams had a good outing at the Jacob Krebs XC Invitational, where teams captured three of four divisions, and finished second in the other on Saturday.
Lady Spikes 7th Grade
The seventh Lady Spikes out-pointed Boerne Voss 26-67 for the title in the division that also included Llano, Mason, Fredericksburg and Mason rounding out all teams that raced two miles.
Addison Applewhite came in first while three more Lady Spikes were among the top 10 in a race that held 57 runners.
Applewhite’s time was 13:55.
Teammates Lauren Holland (15:07), Lauren Cummings (15:14), and Audrey Nelson (15:31) placed 5-6-7.
Hailey Van Nostrand just missed top 10 status in 11th in 16:01. Emerson Field was 14th (16:03), and Lilyanna Gonzalez placed 15th (16:04) among the team’s top seven runners, which scores are based upon. The top five count actually towards points.
Lily Shantz at 17th (16:10), and Hailey Harmon in 18th (16:11) completed the team.
Lady Spikes 8th Grade
Boerne Voss was division champion by only nine points, 52-61, over the Lady Spikes. Llano, Harper, Mason, Menard, Brady, Leakey and Cherokee were teams that trailed Peterson.
Among 83 runners, Lady Spike Ainslee Gilbreath gave the school another gold medal winner when she came through the finish line with a time of 13:30.
Ellie Harris was 10th (15:01), Emma Clayton 15th (15:16), Kaylee Carroll 22nd (15:32), Maya Sosa 27th (15:37), Lorelei Neely 31st (15:46), and Jessiah Garcia 54th (17:55) which completed points.
Maria Cassillas was 58th with 18:12, and Zoey Flores 79th with 22:53.
Spikes 7th Grade
The Spikes were almost perfect with 19 points to win out over Hunt, Voss, Leakey, and Harper.
In cross country a perfect score is 15 which means a team placed runners one through five.
First and second place went to Tennyson Mejia and Gram Barker, respectively. Mejia was timed at 12:11.4 and Barker in 12:11.6.
Denton Taylor came in fourth (13:13), Gerardo Delgadillo fifth (13:25), Devon Poer 11th (14:16), Romeo Rodelo 13th (14:34), and Jose Salinas 16th (14:50).
Rounding out the team and posting finishes at places 17-25-48 were Landon May, Kyle Schroeder, and Zachery Blount.
Spikes 8th Grade
The eighth graders out-dueled Voss again for top honors and also beat out teams from Llano, Harper, Menard, and Fredericksburg.
Hunter Evans ran 12:48 to claim second, Logan Larranaga went 13:30 for eighth, Easton Brown was in at 13:36 for ninth, Ethan Farhoudi clocked 14:06 for 12th, Jack Bowers’ 14:13.2 placed 15th and just edged Dillon Poer’s 16th spot time of 14:13.6, and Mikkel Pieper was 23rd with 14:45.
Reece Martin (14:53), Anderson Ahrens (15:06), and David Schmidt (15:47) placed 25-29-35 out of 61 runners.
Peterson racers will be at the starting line at Ingram on Saturday when seventh graders go at 10:30 a.m., to be followed at 11 a.m. by the eighth graders.
