Lady Pirates edged by Leakey

LEAKEY – Tightly played volleyball was once again displayed when Center Point traveled to Leakey on Tuesday to face the Eagles for the third time this year, but after lassoing Leakey twice previously, the Lady Pirates were tripped up 23-25, 25-23, 25-23, 14-25, 6-15.
The loss was Center Point’s second consecutive after running off seven straight wins, which included a pair over Leakey in tournament action where scores favored the Lady Pirates 25-17, 25-15 in one match, and 25-23, 26-24 in another round.
Center Point, 12-10 after the setback, was led with Toree Beckerson’s triple double that showed up in the form of 11 kills, 17 service points and 18 digs. Beckerson served two aces.
Kahly Mendoza was second high on the team with 13 digs and assisted once.
Destiny Johnson secured double-double stats with 15 service points and 18 assists. Johnson dove for seven digs. Three Johnson serves were aces, and she had one kill
Iris Lozano had five of Center Point’s six blocks, rang up four kills, managed four digs and tallied nine points from the service line.
Kortney Carmouche returned from injury and responded with 12 points served to go along with four kills, one block and one dig. Carmouche included two aces among her time at serving.
Maria Diaz also served 12 points that counted a pair of aces among them, and she came up with five digs plus two assists, and a kill
Kaylee Blackledge’s all-around match performance balanced out with nine kills, one ace, nine serving marks, six digs and one assist.
Center Point has one more non-district match which is at Pirates Gym on Friday against Utopia before beginning its District 30-2A portion of the schedule Friday, Sep. 23 at Sabinal.
LADY PIRATES VOLLEYBALL BOXSCORE
Tuesday, Sep. 13
Leakey over Center Point 23-25, 25-23, 25-23, 14-25, 6-15
Stat Leaders for CP -- Kills: Toree Beckerson 11, Kaylee Blackledge 9, Iris Lozano 4, Maria Diaz 1, Destiny Johnson 1; Aces: Johnson 3, Diaz 2, Carmouche 2, Beckerson 2, Blackledge 1; Service Pts: Beckerson 17, Johnson 15, Carmouche 12, Diaz 12, Blackledge 9, Lozano 9; Blocks: Lozano 5, Carmouche 1; Assists: Johnson 18, Diaz 2, Mendoza 1, Blackledge 1; Digs: Beckerson 18, Mendoza 13, Johnson 7, Blackledge 6, Diaz 5, Lozano 4, Carmouche 1
(0) comments
