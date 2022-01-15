Lady Antlers down SAVM in 65-42 blowout

The Lady Antlers left nothing to chance in their second go-round against San Antonio Veterans Memorial and the end result was a resounding 65-42 decision Friday over the Patriots in a District 26-5A basketball game that left Tivy with an 8-2 loop mark.
Tivy (18-10 overall) led 12-5 at home after the first quarter compared to its 11-point deficit from an earlier meeting in San Antonio last month, where the Lady Antlers eventually took a 13-point win.
Still, the Lady Antlers found themselves taking some time to hit the bucket in the opening quarter when the Tivy went almost five minutes before Emma Schumacher’s followup field goal off a rebound tied things 2-2 with 3:35 remaining in the opening frame. Ensuing points from Riley Dill, Solaya Gorham and Ashlee Zirkel equated to Tivy’s seven-point edge.
Dill finished with 14 points. Zirkel had 13, including a buzzer beater when she drove the length of the floor at the end of the first quarter. Schumacher put in 12 and Gorham ended with six. Four more Lady Antlers contributed scoring as Jaida Davis had seven, Reelyn Andreas managed five and Desiree Abrigo and Amelia Balser went for four each.
“Everyone has a ton of varsity minutes at this time of the season, so it is time to settle in and execute more consistently on offense,” said Tivy head coach Christy Dill. “We rush at times down court and really need to show more control at times, but our effort continues to be so good” said Dill.
Defensively, Tivy stuck with what coach Dill says is the team’s ‘go, go’ mentality and performed well.
“We tell the girls to be like little kids at recess when they are on defense and just go, go, go,” said coach Dill.
Dill showed up defensively with two blocks and Abrigo harassed Patriots’ ball handlers into a number of miscues.
“I tell Desiree she is like a gnat on defense. I would hate for her to be guarding me. She’s always swarming,” said coach Dill.
The Lady Antlers will close out their recent four-game homestand against Kyle Lehman on Tuesday and begin their final five district games in Seguin on Friday.
Junior Varsity
The Lady Antler junior varsity squad won 57-16 over Veterans.
Maddy Fiedler went for 16 points to lead the team.
Victoria Way added 11. My Tran Dang had seven. Julie Pena pitched in six, while Kierstin Ortiz recorded three.
LADY ANTLERS v SA VETERANS MEMORIAL – JAN 14
TIVY 12 23 17 13 (65)
SA VETERANS MEMORIAL 5 14 9 14 (42)
TIVY Riley Dill 5-0-4-14, Ashlee Zirkel 4-1-2-13, Emma Schumacher 6-0-0-12, Jaida Davis 2-1-0-7
Solaya Gorham 3-0-0-6, Reelyn Andreas 1-0-3-5, Amelia Balser 2-0-0-4, Desiree Abrigo 2-0-0-4
VETERANS Cleveland 3-1-6-15, Martinez 2-2-0-10, Garcia 1-2-1-9, Watson 2-0-0-4, Shanklin 1-0-1-3, Lenoir 0-0-1-1
Halftime: Tivy 35, Veterans 19
3 Pointers: Tivy Zirkel (1), Davis (1); Veterans Martinez (2), Garcia (2)
FT’s: Tivy 11-9 (81.8-percent), Veterans 15-9 (60.0-percent)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.