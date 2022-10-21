Lady Antlers down Seguin

SEGUIN – Tivy made it a district sweep of Seguin when the Lady Antlers defeated the Lady Matadors in four sets of District 26-5A volleyball action Tuesday night in Seguin.
Scores favored Tivy 25-7, 24-26, 25-22, 25-17 which was Tivy’s 19th overall win of the year, and most importantly, ran the Lady Antlers’ district mark to 7-5. Tivy previously beat Seguin at Antler Gym in September.
Stat leaders for Tivy were Karlyn Dyal and Taylor Kubacak with 13 kills each, Kubacak serving four aces, Dyal having 16 assists, Reelyn Andreas blocking three balls, and Emma Miller going for 19 digs.
Dyal added 11 digs for a triple-double match while Kubacak added 12 assists to end with a double-double.
The Lady Antlers are back in action on Friday at Antler Gym. Match time due to homecoming activities has varsity playing at 5:15pm followed by freshman and junior varsity.
LADY ANTLERS VOLLEYBALL BOXSCORE
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Tivy over Seguin 25-7, 24-26, 25-22, 25-17
Stat Leaders for Tivy: Kills: Karlyn Dyal 13, Taylor Kubacak 13, Stella Hendricks 8, Grace Copeland 6, Allie Finch 6, Reelyn Andreas 2, Judah Davis 1; Aces: Kubacak 4, Madellyn Fiedler 3, Grace Copeland 3, Karlyn Dyal 2, Emma Miller 2, Stella Hendricks 2; Assists: - Dyal 16, Fiedler 14, Kubacak 12 Miller 4, Hendricks 1; Blocks Reelyn Andreas 3, Allie Finch 1; Digs: Miller 19, Dyal 11, Hendricks 9, Kubacak 9, Fiedler 8, Finch 5, Grace Copeland 4, Andreas 2, Davis 1
