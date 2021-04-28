OLH's Wagner takes third at state

WACO — Natalie Wagner carded another third-place finish for Our Lady of the Hills, but it was a big finale for the freshman because it came at the TAPPS Class 3A state golf tournament held April 26-27 in Waco.
Wagner was the only Lady Hawk golfer to compete at Cottonwood Creek Club when, for undisclosed reasons, the team failed to represent after its second place at regional. Wagner, by virtue of her medal winning effort at regional, was still allowed to represent at state.
Davis Clifton, a junior, was on hand for the Hawks and came away with 12th place to conclude his season.
