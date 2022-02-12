Lady Antlers participate in SA match play tourney

SAN ANTONIO – Under a rather intense format, the Tivy Lady Antlers golf team teed off its Spring season Friday and Saturday when they comprised part of the field at the San Antonio Match Play Tournament.
The tournament was played at Brackenridge Golf Course and consisted of Tivy, San Antonio schools Johnson, Antonian, Brandeis, Reagan, and Alamo Heights plus Boerne Champion and Smithson Valley.
San Antonio Reagan won the event by beating Alamo Heights in the last match.
“It was an eight team seeded field. We were seeded sixth. It was set up as an eight-team bracket, like the March Madness college basketball tournament. It was fun. The format creates lots of drama,” said Tivy head coach Wes Hale. “On Friday morning we played San Antonio Johnson, which was the three seed. We lost four of our five matches to them. Raleygh Simpson was the only one able to win in the morning. Johnson was very impressive."
The loss put the Lady Antlers into a match with San Antonio Brandeis, where Tivy won three of five matches.
“Taylor Kubacak dominated by winning seven of the first nine holes on the front nine of her match and was seven up with six to play. Avery Freeman also won her match impressively and was six up with five to play,” Hale said.
Simpson was down four holes at the turn and won holes 12, 14, 16, and 17 to get to all square in the match.
“Raleygh and her playing partner went to extra holes and Raleygh won the match on the 21st hole of the match to get us the team win in our afternoon match,” said Hale.
Saturday’s day of play paired Tivy with District 26-5A rival Champion.
“We lost three of the five matches, but we were competitive in all of them. Raleygh won her third match of the event after being down a hole or two early. Taylor won her second match of the event after being down early as well, and really rallied after a poor start on day two. Paige (Foster) and Aby (Hudsonspillar) lost on the last couple of holes, but were in matches that went back and forth all day. We needed a few more putts to fall,” said Hale.
Tivy travels to Austin Friday and Saturday for its next outing, which is Lakeapalooza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.