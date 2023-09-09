Varwig rallies Tivy past Billies

FREDERICKSBURG - One play turned Tivy’s fortunes Friday night.
Senior Aidan Varwig’s 88-yard touchdown run on the second snap of the second half lifted the Antlers out of a two-quarter lethargy and jumpstarted Tivy on its way to an eventual 28-12 win over longtime Highway 16 rival Fredericksburg in non-district action at Battlin’ Billies Stadium.
Varwig finished the night with 175 rushing yards on 14 carries, with almost all of that coming in the second half, and senior Stormy Rhodes hauled in a pair of touchdown passes as Tivy improved to 3-0 and snapped a two-year losing streak to the Billies.
The Antlers, who trailed 12-0 early before reeling off 28 unanswered points, had a lot to overcome, turning the ball over five times and racking up 70 yards in penalties, but Tivy’s defensive unit once again shined, giving up just two field goals on the night. Tivy’s Tate Fahey and Anthony Sanchez both picked off Billie passes, and Blaine Gaffney fell on a Fredericksburg fumble to quell Billie drives.
“Our defense did a great job,” Tivy coach David Jones said. “They just battled. It could have been over in the first half if they didn't do what they did. We could have been in a heck of a mess. These kids showed a lot of character, a lot of heart, and a lot of fight.”
Fredericksburg grabbed a 6-0 lead five minutes into play when Cristobal Neri scooped up an Antler fumble and returned it 40 yards for a score, and Charles Rhyne booted 29 and 33-yard field goals before the first quarter ended to put the Billies ahead 12-0.
Fahey’s interception late in the second quarter at the Fredericksburg 32 finally got Tivy untracked. Senior Julian Rhodes made the most of the turnover, hitting Stormy Rhodes on successive pass completions of 9 and 23 yards, the latter reaching the end zone with 1:32 left until halftime after Rhodes bulled his way through several Billie defenders. Wiley Landrum’s extra-point kick sent the Antlers into the break down 12-7.
Varwig’s 88-yard TD run less than a minute into the third quarter – a yardage total that eclipsed Tivy’s total first-half offensive output of 70 yards – and another Landrum kick gave the Antlers a go-ahead 14-12 lead. Varwig shot through a crease in the line on his long TD spree before working his way to the outside and beating one last defender to the end zone.
“Coming out of halftime we knew we had to get our heads in the game,” Varwig said. “We were down and we knew it was going to be tough, but our O-line came out and put it together. I saw nothing but open grass on that run. It was like running an open 100 back in track. I knew I had that last guy beat from the second I saw him on my left-hand side.”
Tivy padded its lead on its next series, driving 68 yards in nine plays. Jaxson Kincaid’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Stormy Rhodes and a Landrum PAT upped the Antlers’ edge to 21-12.
Varwig added a 20-yard scoring run up the middle with 3:13 left in the third quarter, and Landrum’s final extra-point kick made a 28-12 game.
Tivy turned the ball over twice in the final quarter, but Fredericksburg couldn’t capitalize against the Antlers’ defense.
Kincaid finished the night 13-of-20 through the air for 100 yards and a touchdown, and Julian Rhodes went 7-of-12 for 56 yards and one TD strike.
Stormy Rhodes led Tivy’s receivers with four catches for 67 yards, Adam Chancellor hauled in three passes for 39 yards, and Guy Flores totaled seven receptions for 29 yards.
The Antlers will cap non-district play next Friday at home against Marble Falls. Game time is 7 p.m.
