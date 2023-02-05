Pirates struggle against Junction, Mason

JUNCTION – Center Point’s first quarter lead evaporated over the final three periods, and the Pirates wound up falling to Junction 58-38 Friday, allowing the Eagles a sweep of the Pirates in District 29-2A action.
Junction previously beat Center Point 64-46 at Pirate Gym.
Derrick Dominguez and Nick Davidson were double digit Pirates with 18 and 11 points, respectively.
Jose Gallegos with five, and two points each from Joe Castaneda and Jerymah Vela rounded out scoring.
Earlier in the week, Center Point found itself on the short end against Mason on Monday when the Punchers left Pirates Gym with a 74-24 win in 29-2A boys’ basketball action.
Jose Gallegos sank six points to lead Center Point’s scoring.
Derrick Dominguez and Joe Castaneda had five apiece.
Jesse Segura, Gabe Ceniceros, Jerymah Vela, and Nick Davidson all scored two each.
CENTER POINT PIRATES v JUNCTION
Friday, Feb. 3
Junction 58, Center Point 38
Center Point – 12 7 12 7 -- 38
Junction -- 9 20 16 13 -- 58
CENTER POINT – Derrick Dominguez 3-3-3-18, Nick Davidson 5-0-1-11, Jose Gallegos 1-1-0-5, Jerymah Vela 1-0-0-2, Joe Castaneda 1-0-0-2
JUNCTION – Cardwell 8-0-3-19, Rivas 6-0-0-12, Roberts 2-0-2-6, B. Bierschwale 0-1-2-5, A. Bierschwale 1-1-0-5, Sanders 2-0-0-4, Risinger 0-1-0-3, L. Townsend 1-0-0-2, Sullivan 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Junction 29, Center Point 19
Free Throws: Center Point – 4 of 9 (44.4-percent); Junction – 7 of 14 (50-percent)
3-pointers: Center Point – Dominguez (3), Gallegos (1); Junction – B. Bierschwale (1), A. Bierschwale (1), Risinger (1)
CENTER POINT PIRATES v MASON
Monday, Jan. 30
Mason 74, Center Point 24
Center Point – 2 9 7 6 -- 24
Mason -- 23 13 21 17 -- 74
CENTER POINT – Jose Gallegos 1-1-1-6, Derrick Dominguez 1-1-0-5, Joe Castaneda 1-1-0-5, Jerymah Vela 1-0-0-2, Nick Davidson 1-0-0-2, Jesse Segura 1-0-0-2, Gabe Ceniceros 1-0-0-2
MASON – Goodwin 7-0-2-16, Pinter 5-0-1-11, Wofford 3-1-0-9, Comey 4-0-0-8, Aquero 1-2-0-8, Bishop 2-1-0-7, Parker 0-2-0-6, Todd 1-1-0-5, Hardin 1-0-0-2, Bolley 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Mason 36, Center Point 11
Free Throws: Center Point – 1 of 2 (50-percent); Mason – 3 of 11 (33.3-percent)
3-pointers: Center Point – Dominguez (1), Gallegos (1), Castaneda (1); Mason – Aquero (2), Parker (2), Wofford (1), Bishop (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.