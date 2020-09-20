Center Point can’t stop Ingram QB in 51-14 setback

Center Point had no answer for Ingram quarterback Timothy Leatherman Friday.
Leatherman passed for four touchdowns and ran for a fifth, and the visiting Warriors cruised to a 51-14 win over the Pirates in non-district action at Pirate Field.
Ingram led 36-0 at halftime and 51-0 four minutes into the fourth quarter before Center Point staged two late scoring drives.
With the loss, the Pirates dropped to 0-3 on the season, while Ingram improved to 4-0
Center Point turned the ball over five times on the night, including a pair of first-quarter fumbles that led to Ingram’s initial scores. Leatherman put the Warriors on the board with a 20-yard touchdown run late in the quarter, and capitalized on another Pirate fumble with a 39-yard scoring toss to Kameron Carrington. Carrington’s second of his four extra-point kicks put Ingram ahead 14-0 at the end of the quarter.
Leatherman sandwiched TD passes of 10 yards to Andrew Burroughs and 39 yards to Saige Kneese around a 29-yard scoring run by Nick Spittler in the second quarter, and Caleb Carlile added a 2-point conversion run to give the Warriors their 36-0 halftime edge.
Ingram’s Tyler Barker scored in the fourth quarter on a 7-yard pass from Leatherman, and Spittler scooped up an unfielded kickoff one play later, returning it 29 yards for the Warriors’ final score. Carlile kicked the PAT after Barker’s score, and Cody Miller tacked on a 2-point run following the latter touchdown.
Center Point cracked the end zone on a 1-yard run by Logan Burley with 5:43 left to play, and Burley connected with Sammy Bustamante on a 27-yard touchdown pass at the 3:41 mark before Bustamante added a 2-point conversion run.
Bustamante’s score was set up after Jake Laque recovered an Ingram fumble.
“We kept competing and kept our composure despite turning the ball over,” Center Point coach Bubba Walters said.
Leatherman finished the night 7-of-11 through the air for 136 yards and added another 60 yards on the ground. Carrington hauled in four passes for 87 yards to lead Ingram’s receivers.
Burley completed six passes for 167 yards, including three to Bustamante for 67 yards and two to Alvaro Bustamante for 66 yards.
Center Point, off this week, kicks off District 14-2A Division I play Oct. 2 at home against Mason. Game time is 7 p.m.
