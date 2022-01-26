Pirates fall to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY – Center Point’s six-point lead after three quarters wound up as a five point loss, 58-53, against Johnson City on Tuesday, preventing the Pirates from sweeping the Eagles in District 29-2A boys’ basketball.
The Pirates were up 30-26 at halftime and stretched the margin to 47-41 before Johnson City’s depth proved too much for Center Point’s depleted roster, which included just six healthy players.
Center Point fell to 1-5 in district and has two straight home games against Harper and San Saba before an open date.
Nick Zuercher finished with 25 points for the Pirates. Logan Burley managed nine. Nick Davidson scored eight. Christian Martinez added six. Alexis Hernandez made three and Bryson Smith dropped in two.
CENTER POINT v JOHNSON CITY – JAN 25
CENTER POINT 14 16 17 6 (53)
JOHNSON CITY 14 12 15 17 (58)
CENTER POINT Nick Zuercher 9-0-7-25, Logan Burley 3-1-9, Nick Davidson 4-0-0-8, Christian Martinez 3-0-0-6, Alexis Hernandez 1-0-1-3, Bryson Smith 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Center Point 30, JC 26
FT’s: Center Point 15-8 (53.3-percent); JC 14-8 (57.1-percent)
