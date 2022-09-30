Lady Spikes record sweep over F'burg

Hal Peterson Middle School won all its Thursday volleyball matches against Fredericksburg when the eighth graders protected their home court and the seventh grade team left Little Billies Gym victorious.
Spikes 8A
The Lady Spikes 8A team won in two sets, 26-24, 25-17.
Service points were registered by Brynn Lidiak with eight, Abigail Smithson getting seven, Brooke Bailey and Savannah Dicicco securing five each, Rylan Adams going for four and Lauren Holland and Charlotte Copeland with one apiece.
Aces were turned in from Dicicco with two, while Holland, Adams and Bailey all had one each.
Kills leaders included Adams taking in six, Jilian Stebbins having four, Dicicco with three, Bailey ending with two, and Smithson and Copeland with one apiece.
Bailey assisted nine times, and Smithson dished up six.
Shot blocks totaled four as Smithson, Bailey, Stebbins, and Dicicco stonewalled the Billies.
Lidiak saved things with 10 digs and Holland threw in one.
Lady Spikes 8B
The Lady Spikes 8B team scores favored HPMS 25-21, 25-17.
Points served came from Rhiley Miller’s eight, Gracie Thomas’ six, Antonella Brown’s five, Emmery Davila’s four, Danica Blaker, AJ McDonald and Karlynn Way all with two each, plus Eme Evans with one.
Ace servers were Miller managing three, Brown, McDonald and Way with two apiece, and Evans, Davila and Blaker with one each.
Hitting the floor for digs were Lauren Cummings with five, McDonald, Way and Lyla Earl for four each, Thomas, Brown and Davila at two apiece and Miller and Blaker each with one.
Way wound up assisting five times. Brown had two assists and McDonald finished with one.
Evans was in for four kills. Way recorded three kills and one apiece were by Blaker and Dominguez
Lady Spikes 7A
Up Highway 16, the 7A Lady Spikes dismantled Fredericksburg 25-17, 25-17.
Points served were by Brenna Davila (13), Lani Kincaid (8), Merrick Land (3), Sloane Hendricks (3), Brady Cooksey (2), Campbell Neal (2) and Walker Richards (2).
Three aces were served by Davila and one was credited to Cooksey.
Kills showed up from Kincaid (3), Neal (2), Hendricks (2), Richards (2), Cooksey (1) and Hinley Imel (1).
Kincaid was in on four assists and Cooksey turned in one.
Richards pounced for three digs, Davila and Riley Russ had two digs each, while one dig apiece went to Land and Kincaid.
Lady Spikes 7B
Starting the seventh-grade sweep was the Lady Spikes 7B team winning 25-7, 25-11.
Sydney Harvey served for 18 points with 11 aces, and one kill.
Leah Peschel served nine points with two aces and one dig.
Alivia Huffman served six points with three being aces, posted two kills and had two digs.
Byntlee Vasquez served four points, tossed up one ace and pounded three kills.
Chipping in on the win were Natalie Garcia serving one point and having two two digs; Payton Lewis stopping Fredericksburg rallies with three kills; McKenna Lackey making two digs; Taylor Sanchez having on kill and one dig; and Madison Clark getting five assists.
Next matches for all teams are Thursday, Oct. 6 when eighth grade is at home against Geronimo Navarro and the seventh is on the road. All matches start at 5 p.m.
