Dimery optimistic as Lady Hawks' season under way

PFLUGERVILLE – McKenzie Dimery made her Our Lady of the Hills volleyball coaching debut with one home match and another on the road for the Lady Hawks, who are still search of their first match win of the year.
Dimery’s road opener took her team to Pflugerville Concordia on Thursday for OLH’s District 5-2A startup, and while the match did not go OLH’s way, the new coach is optimistic.
Scores were not available from the team’s match with Concordia, but Dimery said she was pleased with the effort put forth by the Lady Hawks.
“Concordia is a very good team, and we put up a battle where we saw a lot of improvement from the match before. We are going to take steps forward. Concordia has two collegiate Division-I athletes on their roster,” said coach Dimery. “Maya Mein went on a five-point serving steak for us and gave us a big run. Taylor Bloom blocked two shots and had three kills."
Mein was figured in OLH’s home court match with Center Point on Tuesday in Dimery’s very first contest as OLH’s head coach when Mein aced a serve that cut Center Point’s lead to two in set two.
Bloom finished with three blocks and Emily Engerran managed a kill against the Lady Pirates who took the match 25-5, 25-14, 25-10.
Dimery takes over for OLH Principal Bridget Collins, who shepherded the program through this season’s first 12 matches while the school searched for a coach.
Dimery graduated from Austin’s Huston-Tilloston College in May with a Batchelor’s Degree in Human Performance. She played two years of volleyball for H-T after two years at Panola College in East Texas. She is a graduate of A&M Consolidated High School in College Station.
Becoming head coach for OLH volleyball brings things full circle for Dimery whose father, Thirman, coached at the school and guided the girls’ cross country team to a TAPPS state championship in 2004. He currently assists with the Tivy girls’ basketball program.
OLH’s next match is Thursday at Hallettsville Sacred Heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.