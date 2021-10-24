Great night for Tivy sub-varsity teams

FLORESVILLE – Tivy’s junior varsity football team beat Floresville, their District 5A-15 Division II counterparts, 49-26.
Julian Rhodes figured in the first three touchdowns, when he had scoring passes to Noah Zastrow and Stormy Rhodes and ran for another.
Zastrow’s reception was for 45 yards, Stormy Rhodes went for 30 and Julian Rhodes’ run covered 10 yards.
Jaxson Kincade scored multiple touchdowns with a six yard run and by racing 46 yards with a pass reception.
Gunner Abel had a 15-yard TD run, and Cameron Pena went 65 yards for another touchdown that helped the JV Antlers up their record to 6-2 overall and 3-0 against their district competition.
Five of six extra point kicks were on the mark and the team also notched a two-point conversion.
Coach Jason Crawford positively cited the entire defense for its gang tackling of the Tigers’ tough running backs all night.
“It was a great team win,” said Crawford.
Freshmen A
Tivy’s Freshmen A football team blasted Floresville 48-6 Thursday at Antler Stadium.
The score was 21-0 after one quarter of play when Tivy scored twice through the air and once on the ground.
Cade Jones tossed a 13-yard TD pass to Domynik Vasquez for the first touchdown. Vasquez ran 15 yards for the team’s second six points. Myles Jordan caught a 15-yard throw by Layton Edmonds for the third endzone trip of the opening period.
Ian Bothma’s extra point attempts were all successful and he connected for six total in the game.
In the second quarter Vasquez went 17 yards for a score. Cade Jones raced 48 yards for another TD and Tivy led 34-8 at the half.
Third quarter scoring was the result of a 46-yard TD run by Domynik Vasquez, and Cade Jones scampered 70 yards in the fourth for the final touchdown.
The Antler A team is 5-3 overall after winning for the fourth time in five games, and 2-1 in its version of district play.
Freshmen B
The Tivy Freshmen B team battled Hondo to a 6-6 draw.
Peyton Bailey had a 10-yard TD pass to Jesse Montrose in the third quarter. Tivy’s two point attempt failed.
Bailey completed passes for 10 and 15 yards to Christian Terrazas, while Jesse Montrose added a 20-yard run to for more offensive honors.
Defensively, tackles for losses were made by Mason Gore, Abel Richard, Payton Applewhite, Joyshane Aguilar and Christian Hernandez.
Ethan Peschel’s interception stopped one of Hondo’s series’.
Tivy sub-varsity teams will take on Medina Valley on Thursday in continued loop play. The JV team will host, while the freshmen are on the road.
