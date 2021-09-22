Lady Pirates hold off Junction

CENTER POINT – The Lady Pirates overcame a 1-2 sets deficit Tuesday, eventually defeating Junction in a critical District 29-2A volleyball match.
Scores favored Center Point 25-20, 14-25, 18-25, 25-18, 15-12 which moved the Lady Pirates to 4-1 in district play. Junction slipped to 2-2.
Center Point faced three ties after trailing early 0-1, but behind kill shots from Iris Lozano, Victoria Beckerson, Kaylee Blackledge, and Kortney Carmouche the home team was in command throughout the first set.
Beckerson, Blackedge, and Carmouche notched five kills apiece. Carmouche placed three dinks over the net which came close to kills as well.
“Once we get on top of our game, we’re hard to stop,” said Center Point head coach Lovey Ortiz.
Some slippage appeared in sets two and three when Center Point committed the bulk of its 11 service errors, which combined with 27 attack miscues that helped the Eagles take wins.
“Those kind of errors will come back to hurt us if we fail to clean them up, but to come back like we did shows the fight this team has,” said Ortiz.
The Lady Pirates never trailed in the fourth when they came back strong with blocks from Carmouche, Destiny Johnson, Lozano, and Blackledge to force the deciding fifth set.
Carmouche, Blackledge and Jasmine Carlos topped blocks with four each. Johnson and Lozano had three apiece.
Center Point was behind 6-7 in the final set until Beckerson went to the serving line and put her team ahead 9-7. Beckerson’s hand was helped by a Lozano kill. Lozano added three more points that ran Center Point out front 13-8.
Junction’s own service error eventually contributed to match point which gave Center Point its eighth win overall. Junction went to 12-10 overall.
Remaining stat lines showed Blackledge with 45 assists and six digs, Johnson adding 11 assists, Carlos getting five digs, and Lozano coming in with four kills, four assists, and three blocks.
Center Point’s next match is scheduled in Harper for Tuesday, Sep. 30.
