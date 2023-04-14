Lady Pirates come up short against Johnson City

Center Point’s fourth inning go-ahead rally was countered by Johnson City in the sixth, eventually leading the Lady Eagles to 6-4 decision over the Lady Pirates when the two met in an important District 28-2A softball game played at Center Point on Tuesday, April 11.
The loss not only halted Center Point’s five-game district winning streak, but left the Lady Pirates tied for second place with Harper. Center Point split its series with Harper while front running Johnson City swept the Lady Pirates, the first time by an 8-4 count. Center Point had an opportunity to control its playoff seed with a win, but Center Point and Harper coaches have decided to determine position with a simple coin flip.
“We play our last game the day before district certification is due, so it was decided we will flip for it,” said Center Point head coach Kenny King.
Center Point and Harper could both finish with three district losses unless an upset of some sort takes place.
The second time around versus Johnson City, it appeared that Center Point might knock off the first place Eagles after coming up with three runs to take the lead 3-2, and with pitcher Kaylee Blackledge controlling the narrative.
Blackledge batted in Lexis Parsons with the lead run once Center Point parlayed four walks and Hannah Batcheller’s single into a 2-2 stalemate.
Maria Diaz, Jasmine Pena, Parsons, and Briana Camacho were on base by way of the walks. Diaz scored from third off a passed ball, Batcheller brought in Pena, and Blackledge’s hit scored Parsons before a double play ended the inning.
“Offensively we put the ball in play. There was a lot of good, especially our being patient at the plate in the fourth when we scored three runs,” said King.
Blackledge proceeded to retire Johnson City in the fifth as part of her seven innings performance in which she struckout 13, walked one, allowed three hits, and was scratched for just two earned runs.
“Our mistakes gave them four of their six runs,” King said.
Johnson City converted four Center Point errors into runs.
Samantha Castaneda, Destiny Johnson and Grace Geurin added hits, Blackledge scored a run that made for the final courtesy of Johnson’s RBI.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v JOHNSON CITY
Tuesday, April 11
R H E
CENTER POINT – 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 -- 4 5 4
JOHNSON CITY -- 0 1 0 1 0 2 2 -- 6 3 2
DB: Kaylee Blackledge
LP: Blackledge (7 innings, 13 K’s, 3 hits, 1 walk, 2 earned runs)
