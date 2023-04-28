Spikes swept, Lady Spikes split with Boerne North

Hal Peterson Middle School Spikes’ soccer teams lost both games with Boerne North played Wednesday, April 26 at Spikes Field.
The eighth grade was shutout 2-0.
Johnathan Tienda scored for seventh grade during its 2-1 defeat.
Final games for HPMS are set at Boerne South this coming Wednesday, May 3.
Lady Spikes
The Lady Spikes took one tough loss, and a superb win in middle school soccer action Thursday when HPMS traveled to Boerne Voss for a pair of games.
The eighth grade lost 1-0 when Voss scored in the last 10 seconds of the game.
It was a great game though,” said coach Marty Garcia.
“We had five shots that included three corners. Emme Evens and Abigail Smithson gave great effort. I was proud of the whole teams,” Garcia said.
The seventh grade girls won 4-1.
Two goals were from Riley Harmes, with one assisted by Hattie Gilbreath.
One goal by Kenleigh Honeycutt came from an assist by Harmes, and another goal was
by Walker Richards off a deflection.
Lauren Cummings had seven saves,
“The girls played great. They brought a ton of energy, and support for everyone on the team,” said Garcia.
