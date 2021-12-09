Lady Pirates fall to Medina

The Lady Pirates lost a non-district basketball game to Medina 31-24 in Center Point on Tuesday.
The score was tied once at 2-2 midway through the first quarter, but the closest the Lady Pirates got the rest of the way was within three points, 14-11, with 1:44 on the second quarter clock when Jazmine Gonzalez hit consecutive baskets.
Gonzalez led Center Point with 10 points.
Kortney Carmouche, the Lady Pirates season leader in points, was plagued with foul issues throughout the game and finished with six points. Two points each were scored by Toree Beckerson, Kahly Mendoza, Bianca Bustamante, and Arianna Lopez.
Beckerson had 12 defensive rebounds as part of her 15 total and led steals with three. Center Point took down 30 rebounds as a team, but did not get many second shot attempts since only nine rebounds were offensive.
"This is the first game in which we played quarter-to-quarter. Now we need to figure out how to maintain some consistency," said Center Point head coach Taylor Meyer.
Center Point dropped to 1-5 for the season.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v MEDINA – DEC. 7
CENTER POINT 6 5 4 9 (24)
MEDINA 10 8 5 8 (31)
CP Jazmine Gonzalez 3-1-1-10, Kortney Carmouche 3-0-0-6, Bianca Bustamante 2-0-0-4, Toree Beckerson 0-0-2-2, Kahly Mendoza 1-0-0-2,
MEDINA Newsom 5-0-0-10, Kunz 3-0-3-9, Peterson 2-0-1-5, DeLagarza 1-0-1-3, Pump 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Medina 18, CP 11
3 Pointers: CP Gonzalez (2
FT’s: CP 10-3 (30-percent), Medina 16-5 (31.2-percent)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.