Tivy JV, frosh rout Lions

In junior varsity and freshmen football games versus Lockhart on Thursday, Tivy came out ahead in both contests, with the junior varsity recording a shutout and Freshmen A team dominating the Lions 49-6.
Junior Varsity
At Antler Stadium the JV team blanked Lockhart 35-0 to pick up the team’s fourth straight victory.
Cameron Pena led the touchdown parade with two scores.
Nick Landrum, Stormy Rhodes and Adam Chancellor also reached the end zone in the game where Jaxson Kincade, Julian Rhodes and Gunner Abel all threw touchdown passes.
The JV defense stuffed the Lions and had three interceptions by Steven Gloria, Tate Fahey and Connor Barbo.
The Antler JV team will put its 4-2 overall mark up against Boerne Champion in another home game Thursday, Oct. 14.
Freshmen
At Lockhart, the Tivy Freshmen A team racked up a 49 -6 decision.
River Risinger’s interception set up the first score in the opening quarter, which was a 3-yard run by Domynik Vasquez.
Cade Jones intercepted another Lions pass later in the first period and Vasquez capped off the offensive series with a 1-yard touchdown.
A 9-yard TD run by Vasquez in the second quarter had Tivy ahead 21-0 at halftime after Wiley Landrum’s third extra point of the game.
Scoring continued in the third quarter when Jones completed a 67-yard pass to Vasquez for six points and Jones rushed in from the 14-yard line to score.
Landrum stayed perfect with his PAT kicks, pushing Tivy’s lead to 35-0 after three quarters.
Final scoring took place in the fourth quarter off a 22-yard run by Vasquez, and 5-yard pass from Peyton Bailey to Jesse Montrose,
Landrum’s final kicks added to the margin of victory.
A 65-yard run from Jose Piedra and another interception by Keaton Herman were other plays that keyed the freshmen’s third straight win
Lockhart defeated Tivy’s B-team 12-0 in a fifth quarter game.
The freshmen are at Boerne Champion for their next game on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.