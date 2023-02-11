Lady Antlers destroy SA Wagner 8-0

Tivy continued its domination of opponents on the turf at Antler Stadium when the girls’ soccer team blasted San Antonio Wagner 8-0 Friday behind goals from six different Lady Antlers.
Stella Hendricks found the net for three goals, although she was not credited with a true hat trick since one of her scores happened when the ball bounced off one of Wagner’s players.
Single goals were netted by Bella Aguilar, Rowyn Bowlby, Amber Gonzalez, Melania Campos and Kamryn Hayes.
Bowlby, Campos and Hendricks all managed one assist.
Tivy peppered Wagner’s goalie with 14 shots that included three by Carolyn Bond, two each by Gonzalez, Ashley Cale and Lauryn Rodgers, plus one apiece from Madison Turner, Bowlby, Aguilar, Kortney Lutz and Hendricks.
Taylor McCrory only had to make three saves manning Tivy’s net.
“We went back to one of our old formations which is a 4-4-2 set that allows us to be more creative. We were able to dominate. And, since we had Champion (Boerne) down 2-0 only to let them back in the game, our goal is to finish every game, and play from here on out like it’s the last game,” said Tivy head coach Marty Garcia.
The Champion contest ended in a 2-2 tie.
Tivy’s home record after whipping Wagner became 5-1, and all wins are shutouts. The lone loss is 1-0 to New Braunfels Canyon.
The Lady Antlers balanced their District 26-5A ledger to 2-2-2, and got to 6-4-2 overall.
