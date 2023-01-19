Pirates can't contain Eagles

JOHNSON CITY – Center Point’s District 29-2A troubles continued Tuesday, Jan. 17 when the Pirates fell 80-35 to Johnson City in boys’ basketball.
Derrick Dominguez hit four three-pointers to account for 12 of his team high 18 points for the Pirates.
Nick Davidson and Jermyah Vela were next up with six and five points, respectively. Jesse Segura and Jose Gallegos also had treys to give each of them three points towards Center Point’s total.
