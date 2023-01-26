Lady Antlers on a roll with 45-23 win over Seguin

Seguin won the opening tip and that was the only thing that went right for the Lady Matadors when they invaded Antler Gym on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in another District 26-5A girls’ basketball game.
Tivy won 50-28 to sweep the season series after having taken down Seguin on its home court 45-23 back in December.
"I was pleased with our first half execution. We got good traps in our half-court defense," said head coach Christy Dill.
For the game, Tivy defenders forced 12 steals, 14 deflections and had 18 rebounds that complimented 14 offensive boards.
Solya Gorham and Addie Kincaid registered half the steals with three apiece. Desiree Abrigo harassed Seguin for four deflects. Riley Dill and Emma Schumacher pulled down four defensive boards each.
Second shot offensive rebounding, when Tivy had the ball, was scattered throughout the entire roster starting with Gorham’s three, two each for Abrigo, Kincaid, Kyra Wheatfall and Desire Alvarado, while one apiece was recorded by Maddie Fiedler, Riley Dill and Schumacher.
"Offensively, we asked the girls to attack the paint and find an open teammate," said coach Dill.
Schumacher had six of Tivy’s 18 assist,s which helped spread around point-making. Riley Dill dished four, three were from Abrigo and two each came from Gorham and Alvarado.
Of Tivy's eight first quarter field goals, five included assists being dealt by Abrigo, Riley Dill, Schumacher and Wheatfall.
Tivy led 16-0 after one period off those buckets generated by Dill, Schumacher, Gorham, Abrigo and Alvarado.
Gorham finished with 14 points and added three offensive boards.
Dill scored an even dozen in addition to sharing total rebounding honors with Schumacher.
Schumacher with six, Wheatfall and Alvarado making five apiece and Abrigo and Addie Kincaid slipping in four each capped scoring.
"We had some players get more minutes than they normally do and they did a good job," coach Dill said. "Of course, there were some things we can learn from, especially because Seguin did a good job of adjusting to our high post play."
The win gave Tivy to its 18th successful outcome and eighth District 26-5A victory, while Seguin fell to 9-24 and 1-9.
LADY ANTLERS v SEGUIN
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Tivy 50, Seguin 28
Tivy – 16 16 11 7 -- 50
Seguin 0 10 5 13 -- 28
Tivy – Solaya Gorham 6-0-2-14, Riley Dill 4-1-1-12, Emma Schumacher 1-0-4-6, Kyra Wheatfall 1-1-0-5, Desire Alvarado 2-0-1-5, Addie Kincaid 1-0-2-4, Desiree Abrigo 2-0-0-4
Seguin –
Halftime: Tivy 21, Canyon 15Missildine 7-0-0-14, Schmidt 0-0-5-5, Lerma 2-0-0-4, Aguilar 0-1-0-3, Zuniga 1-0-0-2
Free Throws: Tivy – 10 of 16 (62.5-percent); Seguin – 5 of 8 (62.5-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Dill (1), Wheatfall (1); Seguin – Aguilar (1)
