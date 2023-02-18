Pirates end season in San Saba

SAN SABA – Center Point capped its boys’ basketball season with a road trip to San Saba Tuesday, Feb. 14, where the Pirates lost 81-25.
Derrick Dominguez and Joe Castaneda each scored nine points for the Pirates. Alexis Hernandez pitched in four, while Ben Martinez recorded three.
Along with Dominguez and Hernandez, Center Point’s other seniors included Gabe Ceniceros and Nick Davidson.
Center Point finished 3-21 overall, and 0-12 for 29-2A games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.