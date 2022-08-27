Antlers dominate Medina Valley

Tivy senior Kale Lackey stepped onto the field for the first time as starting quarterback and logged an impressive debut, running for two touchdowns, completing 9 of 12 passes for 127 yards and leading the Antlers to a 28-6 victory over Medina Valley Friday night at Antler Stadium in nondistrict play.
“Kale competed extremely well, like we knew he would. He fought really hard and made some really great plays,” Head Coach David Jones said. “He did a great job for the first time ever starting a game. They all contributed and all the guys did their part. I’m proud of them.”
The Tivy offensive team as a whole performed well, remaining poised and contributing equally to the win, while the Antler defense towed the line and denied the Panthers important yardage and downs.
“We made some mistakes, but over all they played hard and never gave up,” Jones said. “It feels great. We haven’t been 1-0 in a long time. It’s a great win for these kids and a great win for our program moving forward. This was huge for us. That team (Medina Valley) beat us last year and kept us out of the playoffs.”
Tivy scored in little more than four minutes after receiving the opening kickoff and completing nine plays over 52 yards, ending with a Lackey scoring on a one-yard keeper. Antler kicker Will Robinson split the uprights to give Tivy a 7-0 lead.
Medina Valley struggled to gain traction against the stout Antler defense and was forced to punt on their first possession.
After a touchdown pass from Lackey to Stormy Rhodes was called back due to a penalty, Lackey scored two plays later on a 26-yard keeper. With Robinson’s extra point kick, Tivy increased their lead 14-0 with 1:01 remaining in the first quarter.
Medina Valley quarterback Collin Aldridge marched the Panthers into Antler territory, but fumbled on the 47 yard line and junior Jacob Flores made the recovery the Antlers.
Unable to capitalize on the turnover, Tivy senior Jake Layton rocketed a punt that landed on the Panther 1 yardline.
Aldridge showed no signs of fear, marching the Panthers toward midfield, but a stout Antler defense put up a wall near the 30 yardline when senior Hudson White broke up a pass and senior defensive lineman Eric Tenery recorded a sack with lost yardage on a third and short attempt.
Tivy scored on their next possession, when Lackey pitched the ball to Landon Barnett, who tossed a 43-yard touchdown pass to Stoney Rhodes with 7:02 remaining in the second quarter. Robinson made good on the extra point kick to up Tivy’s lead to 21-0.
Aldridge fought hard to get the Panthers on the scoreboard, marching his team more than 40 yards to the Tivy 31-yardline only to be denied once again by Tenery with a backfield sack on a third down attempt. Junior Tanner Beck followed with a fourth down sack, forcing the ball over on downs, with the Antlers taking over on their own 25-yardline with 1:17 left on the first half clock.
“I just tried to stay calm and keep my composure,” Tenery said. “I didn’t want to get too crazy and run upfield. You can get trapped if you run upfield, so I didn’t want to do that and I wanted to make sure to hold on tight when I got the tackle.”
Medina Valley returned to the field with a sense of urgency and fire after the halftime break, with running back Anthony Guerrero punching through opposition for positive yardage and although the Antlers were able to contain the Panthers on their first possession of the second half, Medina Valley was able to capitalize on a Tivy miscue when Aldridge sprinted for a 61-yard touchdown run with 4:08 left remaining in the third quarter.
The Antlers thwarted a two-point conversion attempt by Medina Valley and Tivy’s lead was reduced to 21-6.
The final score of the game came in the first 10 seconds of the fourth quarter when Tivy senior running back Logan Edmonds showed off his speed and broke away to score on a 44-yard touchdown pass from Lackey. Robinson stayed perfect on the night, punching in the extra point to give the Antlers the 28-6 win.
“I was inspired by teammates. They put up good blocking and I was able to get the TD,” Edmonson said. “They blocked amazing tonight.”
For his efforts, Lackey said his focus was on staying calm and credited his teammates efforts in the offseason for the team’s stellar performance.
“I was really anxious and nervous, but I stayed focused on keeping calm and slowing everything down,” Lackey said. “I know my position is really important and I wanted to be there for them. They were there for me tonight.”
Lackey heaped praise on the offensive line as well.
“I give props to the O-line. It all starts with them. They are really the most important,” Lackey said. “We’ve all been working really hard in the offseason and it paid off tonight for sure.”
Lackey is not the only first-time starter. Jones announced Thursday night during a helmet striping, family event that 14 of the 22 Antlers would be starting in their position for the first time ever.
And, while some penalty yardage was given up due to inexperience, the Tivy defense denied all of the Panther fourth down conversion attempts (4) and only allowed 3-11 third down conversions on the night.
The Antlers completed 52 plays for 295 yards, while Medina Valley got off 55 plays totaling 286 yards.
Lackey led the team in rushing with 74 yards on 16 carries. Aidan Varwig logged 25 yards on four carries, while Edmonds followed with 11 yards on five touches.
Edmonds led the team in receiving yards, hauling in four catches for 65 yards and one touchdown. Rhodes recorded 43 yards and one touchdown on two passes caught. Lake Audrain finished with three catches for 38 yards. Cayden Brown caught two balls for 22 yards and Julian Rhodes had one catch for 15 yards.
At the end of the night, Jones gathered his players in center field and praised their determination and teamwork.
“When we walk the halls of Tivy High School Monday, we are 1-0,” Jones said. “I’m proud of you guys. Defense, you got after it. You chased them and you never gave up. This is a good win for us.”
The Antlers will be on the road next week, when they take on Comal Davenport Friday night. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
