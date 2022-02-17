Pirates close out season with loss to Goldthwaite

GOLDTHWAITE – Center Point's boys closed the door on their basketball season on the road Tuesday ,where the Pirates lost 76-55 to District 29-2A leader Goldthwaite.
Nick Zuercher finished his career scoring 30 points against the Eagles by connecting for 12 field goals and six free throws made in seven tries. Zuercher is one of seven seniors on the team and led the Pirates (4-20, 2-10) in points per game at 20.4
Derrick Dominguez scored nine. Alvaro Bustamante added six. Alex Vergara pitched in five. Bryson Smith posted three and Christian Martinez finished with two.
Bustamante, Vergara, Smith, Martinez, Logan Burley and Jose Villalobos are the other seniors.
CENTER POINT PIRATES v GOLDTHWAITE – FEB 15
CENTER POINT 11 13 9 22 (55)
GOLDTHWAITE 10 24 17 25 (76)
Center Point Nick Zuercher 12-0-6-30, Derrick Dominguez 0-3-0-9, Alvaro Bustamante 0-2-0-6, Alex Vargara 1-1-0-5, Christian Martinez 1-0-0-2, Bryson Smith 0-1-0-3
Goldthwaite Sanderson 3-5-4-29, Patrick 4-4-0-20, Gutherie 7-0-0-14, Stegemoller 3-0-0-6, Gardner 0-1-0-3, Keel 1-0-0-2, Hermesmeyer 1-0-0-2
FT's: Center Point 7-6 (85.7 percent); Goldthwaite 6-4 (66.6 percent)
3's: Center Point Dominguez (3), Bustamante (2), Vargara (1), Smith (1); Goldthwaite Sanderson (5), Patrick (4), Gardner (1)
