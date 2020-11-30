Antlers notch first win

Tivy broke into the “W” column Friday with a 76-51 downing of San Antonio Southwest Legacy in non-district action at Antler Gym.
The Antlers had a trio of players in double digits, led by Caleb Hebert-Dwyer’s 26 points. Caleb Finekse added 13 points and Jaden Frausto chipped in 11, and five more players made it into the scoring book. Quentin Vega netted seven points, Hugo Castorena and Max Kludt added six each, Nate McDuffie finished with four, and Seth Hendricks dropped in three points.
Tivy was impressive at the free-throw line with nine makes on 12 attempts.
Earlier in the week, the Antlers fell 54-42 to Smithson Valley in non-district action Tuesday at Antler Gym after the Rangers snapped a 38-all deadlock heading into the fourth quarter with a 16-4 scoring edge down the stretch.
Hebert-Dwyer fired in 23 points for Tivy, Fineske scored six, Castorena made five, Vega and Frausto had three-point buckets, and Kludt dropped in two points.
“We played well enough to win three quarters, but we need some more experience,” Tivy coach Joe Davis said.
Fineske, a senior, is the only Antler with any sizeable amount of varsity time under his sneakers after seeing action as one of the first options from the bench during his junior campaign. Thrust into a starter’s role this season, Fineske responded early with several assists to Hebert-Dwyer as the Antlers built an 11-8 lead in the opening quarter and a 26-25 edge at halftime.
Hebert-Dwyer wound up with six of his points in the first quarter and 12 overall before halftime. It was Hebert-Dwyer’s bucket at the buzzer that allowed Tivy to hold its one-point edge.
The Rangers used Tivy turnovers to rattle off six straight points and go up 31-26 with 6:48 left in the third quarter, but the Antlers scrapped back to tie 35-all when Fineske scored, and Frausto’s 3-pointer at the quarter’s 1:35 mark put Tivy up 38-36. Smithson Valley snuck in a field goal with 32 seconds, and heading into the fourth nothing had been settled.
Vega’s trey and Fineske’s free throw was all the offense the Antlers could muster in the final eight minutes, and that hampered any rally when combined with nine consecutive points chalked up by the Rangers.
“There’s a lot of basketball to be played by this bunch,” Davis said. “Our kids are doing a phenomenal job of growing up fast. We just have to keep growing, stick to the process and keep fighting.”
The Antlers’ scheduled game at Medina Valley Saturday in Castroville fell victim to a leaky roof after heavy rains sent water into the Medina Valley gym.
Tivy (1-5) was off Tuesday before hitting the road Friday to play at Killeen. Game time is 6:30 p.m.
-----
In junior varsity action last week, Tivy topped San Antonio Southwest Legacy, 50-38, Friday at Antler Gym. Mason Carlile led the Antlers’ effort with 14 points and Mekhi Frazier dropped in 13.
Earlier in the week, Smithson Valley knocked off Tivy 57-42 Tuesday at Antler Gym. Carlile again paced the Antlers with eight points, and Frazier and Hudson Freedle were next up with five points each.
Due to the roof leak Saturday in Castroville, Tivy’s junior varsity game with Medina Valley was called with 5:42 remaining in the final quarter. The Antlers trailed 38-37 at the time and had 12 points from Frazier.
LADY ANTLERS EVEN RECORD AT 3-3
SPRING BRANCH — Tivy evened its season record at 3-3 after winning its third straight game last week, getting by Smithson Valley, 48-33, Monday on the Lady Rangers’ home court.
The Lady Antlers were up by three, 25-22, at the half and used a big 19-point third-quarter explosion to pad their cushion.
Tivy junior Ashlee Zirkel led the way with 13 points and Riley Dill dropped in 11 as part of a seven-player scoring effort. Cassidy Harmon ended the game with nine points, Jaida Davis followed with six and Laurel Pruitt five, and Laila Casillas and Jamie Jackson each chipped in two points.
The Lady Antlers were scheduled to open District 26-5A play Tuesday at home against Alamo Heights and will will welcome Veterans Memorial to town Friday for a 6:45 p.m. tipoff at Antler Gym.
-----
In junior varsity action last week, Smithson Valley edged Tivy 35-30 Monday at Antler Gym.
Stella Hendricks paced the Lady Antlers with 13 points, followed by Genesis Nieto with seven, Solaya Gorham with three, and Jacie Wright, Kailey Langbein and Hailey Hernandez with two each. Desiree Abrigo added a free throw.
