Pirates stampeded by Longhorns

HARPER – Center Point suffered a district sweep by Harper when the Longhorns beat the Pirates 64-31 Friday in 29-2A boys basketball.
Jerymah Vela was the Pirates’ top pointer with nine.
Derrick Dominguez was held to eight points, Nick Davidson finished with six, Jesse Segura and Jose Gallegos added three each, while Alexis Hernandez pitched in two.
When the two teams met previously in Center Point, the Longhorns won by nine.
CENTER POINT PIRATES v HARPER
Friday, Jan. 27
Harper 64, Center Point 31
Center Point – 4 5 3 19 -- 31
Harper -- 14 23 12 15 -- 64
CENTER POINT – Jerymah Vela 0-3-0-9, Derrick Dominguez 4-0-0-8, Nick Davidson 2-0-2-6, Jose Gallegos 1-0-1-3, Jesse Segura 0-1-0-3, Alexis Hernandez 1-0-0-2
HARPER – Wilke 9-0-2-20, Spaeth 6-0-5-17, Schubert 3-1-0-9, Saenz 3-0-0-6, Rose 1-0-2-4, Chandler 2-0-0-4, Gride 1-0-2-4
Halftime: Harper 37, Center Point 9
Free Throws: Center Point – 3 of 6 (50-percent); Harper – 11 of 19 (57.8-percent)
3-pointers: Center Point – Vela (3), Segura (1); Harper – Schubert (1)
