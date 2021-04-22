OLH track sending three to state meet

BASTROP — Three Our Lady of the Hills tracksters moved on to state meet competition after finishing as one of the top four in their respective events at this week’s Class 3A TAPPS Southern Region Track and Field Meet in Bastrop.
Kolten Kitchens pole vaulted to second place, Matthew Romero ran third in the 200-meter dash, and Treves Hyde was fourth in high jump. Romero and Hyde showed up with personal-bests 23.39 and 6-0 feet, respectively, while Kitchens equaled his season best at 12-0.
The trio will compete next Friday (field events) and Saturday (races) at the state get together, which will be held at Waco Midway High School in Hewitt.
“After last year when we were all put in Covid jail and had seasons shut down, to have three young men get to the next level and represent our program at state is a great thing,” OLH coach Billy Nabours said.
Kitchens finished behind Reid Houser of Tomball Rosehill Christian, who vaulted 12-6, but was a foot better than the third and fourth-place marks of 10-6.
Romero’s time came after he ran legs on the 4x100M and 4x200M relays and was ever so close to the silver won with 23.23 by Ethan Alerkamp from Central Texas Christian (CTC). The winning time was 22.7 set by Xavier Neal of Houston Lutheran North.
Hyde failed on his opening jump of 5-4 before making adjustments and sailing into the top five, winning out on fewer misses at 6-0 than Jackson Rudy from Conroe Covenant Christian. Andrew Lange from CTC won with 6-4.
In addition to their efforts, other Hawks and events guiding OLH to a ninth-place finish among 17 teams were the 4x100M relay quartet of Davis Clifton, Kitchens, Romero and Luke Martinez (5th), Talan Hyde in the 110M hurdles (7th), the 4x200M relay team of Romero, Julian Garza, Tres Cervantes and Alessio Wilson (7th), Clifton in the 400M dash (8th), and the 4x400M relay foursome of Clifton, Garza, Wilson and Cervantes (6th).
Lady Hawks at the regional meet included Lindan Chapman, who finished eight in long jump and ran legs for OLH’s sixth-place 4x100M and fifth-place 4x200M relay teams.
Gracie Morris, Bri Alcorta and Avery Morris were also on the relays, and the 4x200M team recorded a season-best 1:57.88.
The Lady Hawks finished 13th overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.