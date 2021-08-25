Lady Hawks struggle against Heritage

Fredericksburg Heritage swept Our Lady of the Hills in three sets of TAPPS non-district volleyball on Tuesday at OLH’s home gym.
Scores were 14-25, 16-25, 14-25.
Thania Gutierrez had five digs and two kills while Maya Mein dished three assists and one ace.
