Power grab

CORPUS CHRISTI — Center Point’s Lady Pirates brought home the runner-up trophy from the Class 1A/2A division at the state powerlifting meet held Thursday at American Bank Center to cap off a fine season.
Center Point’s Ally Marlowe took home first place with totals that added up to 845 pounds. Marlowe squatted 335, benched 185 and deadlifted 325. Those efforts also earned her the meet’s best lifter award.
“The girls used several personal records to bring home the second place trophy,” Lady Pirate coach Mario Laque said. “There were definitely were some tough moments that tested the girls’ resolve. They battled through it and finished strong against the best in the state. We were extremely pleased with our performance.
“Ally’s squat and deadlift were personal records. She took the lead after her first lift, and never gave up the lead,” Laque said.
Center Point’s Chloe Williams finished third, going 280 on squat, 135 at bench and 250 in deadlift for 665 total weight. She set personal records in squat and deadlift.
Teresa Valadez also took a third place with 865 total lifted between squatting 350, benching 190 and deadlifting 325. Her bench and deadlift were also personal bests.
Karina Longoria placed fourth by squatting 240, benching 150 and deadlifting 240 to total 630.
Mady Steele, who battled through injuries during the season, was fourth. Steele squatted 275, benched 200 and deadlifted 285 for 765 total weight.
Cesi Ramirez, the team’s only senior, placed fifth. Ramirez went 300 on squat, 120 at bench and 295 at deadlift. She set personal records on squat and deadlift.
“The judging was tough and the competition was fierce,” Laque said. “In a sport that can be so unfair and break your heart, it was great that every Lady Pirate came home with a state medal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.