SUGARLAND – A penalty kick by Cris Angel proved to be Our Lady of the Hills' only goal in the school's season ending soccer match, which was an 8-1 second round TAPPS playoff loss to Cypress Christian School of Houston on Tuesday.
The Hawks closed the year 10-7, sparked by going 9-3 to claim its district's championship after an 0-3 start on its schedule.
Hayden Juenke made six saves against 14 shots leveraged by the Warriors.
OLH took nine shots.
