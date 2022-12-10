OLH takes win via forfeit, falls to Concordia

OLH’s first soccer victory of the season came via forfeit when Austin Harmony was a Thursday no-show at the Kerrville Soccer Complex for what was supposed to be the capper on a recent four-game homestand.
The match, set for 6 p.m., was called at 6:15 p.m., and game officials left without breaking a sweat. OLH Athletic Director Brock Kenyon left repeated calls, texts, and emails to Harmony officials, but received no replies.
OLH is 1-2-1 after the forfeit, and is slated to host Feast Home School on Thursday, Dec. 15. The two teams were originally the starter of OLH’s planned four home game stretch last month, but heavy rains forced cancellation of that contest.
OLH and Center Point tied, and lost 2-0 to Round Rock Concordia in other home outings.
Earlier in the week, Our Lady of the Hills was blanked by Round Rock Concordia 2-0 in a non-district home soccer match between the two TAPPS members Monday, leaving the OLH still in search of its first victory and initial goal on the season.
Concordia peppered OLH goalie Hayden Juenke for seven shots, and Juenke made five saves. Concordia’s first goal happened eight minutes deep into the first half, and goal number two came after 14 minutes of action in the 40-minutes second half.
“Hayden puts up such a wall the way he steps up and manages things in front of the net. He plays hard,” said OLH head coach Bishop Wood.
Most match action took place on OLH’s end of the field as evidenced by the Hawks getting only two-shots at Concordia’s net, but defensive minded players for OLH helped take even more pressure off Juenke with multiple other saves outside the goal area.
“Alex Flores wound up playing well at the outside back defensive line which was new for him,” said Wood.
“Jess Mendiola worked midfield and put her body on the line during some plays. She took a hard shot to the face and had to sit out for part of the match,” Wood said.
Mendiola, along with shaken-up Danny Garcia, sat the latter part of the second half which limited OLH to just 10 healthy bodies.
“We were putting a lot of players in different positions when we were down 10 at one time. There were players getting in a lot of minutes because we don’t have a lot of subs,” said Wood.
Offensively, OLH’s two shots were taken by Oliva Valdez and Faviel Rodelo.
“Working in attacking and getting faster is still something we’re trying to improve on, but we are blooming,” Wood said.
