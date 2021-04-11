Chicken Express All-Star game set for Saturday

Three Tivy hoopsters have been selected to play in the 5th Annual Chicken Express All-Star game to be held Saturday, April 17, at Fredericksburg High School.
Caleb Hebert-Dwyer, Cassidy Harmon and Ashlynn Way will represent the Antlers, having been selected from a host of athletes across 30 area high schools.
The high school boys and girls All-Star teams will draw players from throughout the Hill Country. The girls will play first at 1 p.m. and the boys game will follow.
The goal of the Chicken Express All-Star game is to raise money to provide scholarships to graduating senior athletes. Chicken Express has awarded more than $16,000 in scholarships since 2016. A $500 scholarship is awarded to each team’s MVP and two 3-point contest winners.
An added benefit to being selected to play in the Chicken Express All-Star game is to allow players to showcase their talents as they strive to play at the next level.
For both the boys and girls games, two teams will be divided into two geographical locations — a North squad and a South squad.
Some of the schools that will be represented are from the towns of Kerrville, Comfort, Kyle, Seguin, Blanco, New Braunfels, Boerne, Bandera, Dripping Springs, Lockhart, Marble Falls, Burnet, Llano, Brady, San Marcos, Liberty Hill, Fredericksburg, Johnson City, Mason and Harper.
For more information on the Chicken Express All-Star game, contact Terry Hamilton at (940) 682-5066.
