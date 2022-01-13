Hawks edged by Billies

Our Lady of the Hills proved to be a tough out, but eventually fell to UIL 4A powerhouse Fredericksburg 68-62 on Tuesday in another home court contest for the Hawks.
The game versus the Billies was in place of OLH's scheduled contest against San Antonio Gervin Academy that was cancelled.
Sam Ibarra busted out five three-pointers as part of his game high 25 points for the Hawks, all after halftime. Michael Barraza weighed in with 14 points and Treves Hyde had 10.
Season-leading scorer Daniel Schultz was in early foul trouble and managed four first half points before fouling out in the second half.
Austin McDorman finished with five points, while two apiece from Jacob Mein and Hudson White completed scoring.
OLH v FREDERICKSBURG – JAN 11
OLH 9 15 15 23 (62)
FREDERICKSBURG 14 20 13 21 (68)
OLH Sam Ibarra 4-5-2-25, Michael Barraza 4-0-6-14, Treves Hyde 4-0-2-10, Austin McDorman 1-1-0-5, Daniel Schultz 1-0-2-4, Jacob Mein 1-0-0-2, Hudson White 0-0-2-2
FREDERICKSBURG Jenschke 2-4-0-16, Immel 3-1-5-14, Partin 5-0-4-14, Dagenhardt 1-2-4-12, Guermann 2-0-0-4, Beyer 0-1-0-3, Spies 0-1-0-3, Cornett 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Fredericksburg 34, OLH 24
3 Pointers: OLH Ibarra (5), McDorman (1); Fredericksburg Jenschke (4), Dagenhardt (2), Immel (1), Beyer (1), Spies (1)
FT’s: OLH 21-14 (66.6-percent); Fredericksburg 15-13 (86.6-percent
