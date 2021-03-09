Simpson powers Lady Antlers to tournament win

COMFORT – The Tivy Lady Antlers’ Blue Team shot some of its best scores of the season, including a record-round 66 by freshman Raleygh Simpson, en route to capturing the championship at the Deer Golf Invitational on Monday.
The tourney was hosted by Comfort High School and played at the Buckhorn Course, where Simpson’s score topped the leader board as the first-place medalist and led Tivy’s four-girl card that read 333 at the end of 18 holes.
Tivy’s Taylor Kubacak shot 78, Paige Foster 89 and Hannah Davis 100 for the total, which was matched by Wall’s 333.
Kenady Cooley’s score of 100 for the Lady Antlers served as the tie-breaker since Cooley was five strokes better than Wall’s fifth golfer, who shot 105.
Wimberley was the third-place team, followed in order by Comal Davenport, Fredericksburg, Tivy Gold, Navarro, Ingram, Comfort, Gonzales, Sonora and Medina.
Tivy’s Gold team members are Bella Barzia, Emma Miller, Avery Freeman and Aby Hudsonpillar.
