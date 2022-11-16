SAN ANTONIO – With little varsity experience returning, Center Point head coach Kenny King was pleased at how the Pirates competed when they faced San Antonio Lee Academy on Tuesday, despite the Pirates coming out on the short end 73-39 in their season basketball startup.
“We played hard. For the first time out, it went well. Only three guys had any varsity experience before last night and the first timers held their own,” said King.
Seniors Derrick Dominguez and Nick Davidson shared scoring honors with 13 each, and are part of the veteran trio King alluded to. Alexis Hernandez is the other veteran and is a senior as well, and hit a trey for his points.
Davidson had 18 rebounds to go with his points, and Dominguez brought down five boards.
Sophomore Jose Gallegos had four points while three apiece were from sophomore Misael Valadez and first-time player Gabe Ceniceros who is a senior.
“Lee Academy has strong basketball program with years of success, so it was a tough test for a first game and we met the challenge well,” said King.
