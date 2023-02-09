Hawks season ends in second round of playoffs

CORPUS CHRISTI – OLH’s soccer season came to an end in the second round of the TAPPS District 4 D-III soccer tournament Tuesday, Feb. 7 when the Hawks lost to Corpus Christi Incarnate Word 6-1.
Cris Angel scored for OLH on a free kick.
“The team saw a lot of progress for being as young as we are. I think one big hindrance was a lack of numbers and bench depth. I think this game showed lack of depth with players having some nagging injuries and fatigue which played a big role in our loss,” said OLH head coach Bishop Wood.
OLH finished the year 4-8-1.
