Lady Pirates stumble against Harper

CENTER POINT – After rolling up a three-match win-streak that put them in the thick of the District 29-2A volleyball chase at 3-1, the Lady Pirates had no answers when they attempted to collect number four against visiting Harper on Tuesday.
The Lady Longhorns stampeded past Center Point 25-12, 25-13, 25-14, leaving the Lady Pirates 4-8 overall with their second district setback. Harper, which had its 85-matches in a row mega-streak snapped earlier in district play by new member Johnson City, was threatened in the third before finding the formula that wound up defeating Center Point.
During the first set, Harper hammered four kills and served two aces, hitting to open spots that were not part of Center Point’s winning formula during its recent slate of successes.
Jasmine Carlos served six points to lead Center Point on the night.
“We just were not moving like we needed to and our communication was not as good as it needed to be. I don’t know if it was the stigma of playing Harper or what. It’s hard to explain, especially after we had been playing pretty well,” said Center Point head coach Caitlin Whittle.
Harper added three more kill totals to the book in the second set and used a hot hand at the service line to come back from Center Point leads that reached three points early when the Lady Pirates held the edge 6-3. Once five straight points were turned in by Harper, equating to a 10-7 advantage, the match continued towards the sweep by Harper.
“Our service reception was really what we did not do well at all,” said Whittle.
Tuesday’s match completed first round action for the Lady Pirates who travel to front-running Johnson City next Tuesday, Oct. 6.
