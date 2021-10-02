Tivy tennis ends season in Dripping Springs

DRIPPING SPRINGS – Tivy team tennis finished its season Tuesday at Dripping Springs where District 26-5A’s second place team did not lose a match against the Antlers and Lady Antlers.
Tivy’s best showing was Ernest Chedzoy, who pressed his boys’ singles opponent to three sets.
Alamo Heights, Boerne Champion and Dripping Springs will be the district’s first, second, and third place teams, respectively. Buda Johnson will be fourth, followed by New Braunfels Canyon in fifth. Tivy closes the Fall in sixth place, losing to the top five programs and beating Kyle Lehman, Seguin, and Veterans Memorial.
Tivy was 8-11 overall in addition to its 3-5 district record.
Besides Ernest Chedzoy, Tivy’s roster was comprised of very few returners that had varsity experience.
The girls team consists of Gabriela Guasch, Sara Bowers, Marlowe Chaflant, Carlee Wren, Clara Sumner, Sofia Coronel, Ariel Green, Cameron Baker, Carolina Chedzoy, Lillian Cooke, Leigha Woods, Claire Tull, Hannah Hood, Rachel Keller, Gracie Mooney, and Cameron Smith.
Boys rounding out the Fall roster are Dominic Gonzales, Aiden Cheney, Micah Garrett, Evan Salinas, Braden Stehling, Aaron Peschel, Luke Green, Oliver Perry, Hayden Edwards, Eric Nowlin, and Luis Ramirez.
