Antlers best Canyon 54-44

NEW BRAUNFELS – A second half rally earned Tivy’s boys a 54-44 win over New Braunfels Canyon on Friday, putting the Antlers 3-1 in 26-5A action, and 12-8 overall.
Jaden Frausto sank 18 points to lead Tivy which trailed by five at half.
Quentin Vega had 10 points, Mason Carlile nine, Luke Johnston six, Seth Hendricks five, Robert Jackson four, and Jake Layton two. Carlile’s points were off three three-pointers, and Frausto and Hendricks combined to make 10 of Tivy’s free throws, each with five and a combined 13 attempts.
Junior Varsity
Tivy won the junior varsity game 52-41 and had a trio of players in double figures in doing so.
Gunnar Able led with 11 points. Braylon Ayala and Rylan Schumacher each went for 10.
Brandon Ramirez came away with nine points. Andrew Valenzuela scored five points. Jaxson Kincaid added four, while Brian Pescador finished with three.
Freshmen
The Antler freshmen team struggled against the Cougars, losing 57-40.
Jackson Way and Izaiah Vega scored 15 and 10 points, respectively for Tivy.
All three teams will host Boerne Champion Tuesday and are at Dripping Springs on Friday in continued District 26-5A action.
ANTLERS v NB CANYON – DEC 31
TIVY 13 7 19 15 (54)
NB CANYON 15 10 12 7 (44)
TIVY Jaden Frausto 5-1-5-18, Quentin Vega 3-1-1-10, Mason Carlile 0-3-0-9, Luke Johnston 2-0-2-6, Robert Jackson 2-0-0-4, Seth Hendricks 0-0-5-5, Jake Layton 1-0-0-2
NB CANYON Harris 3-2-0-12, Sobrevilla 3-1-0-9, Buntyn 2-0-1-5, Classy 0-1-2-5, Derring 1-1-0-5, Basset 0-1-0-3, Wakefield 0-0-3-3, Hudsoin 1-0-0-2,
Halftime: NB Canyon 25, Tivy 20
3 Pointers: TIVY Carlile (3), Frausto (1), Vega (1); NB Canyon Harris (2), Basset (1), Sobrevilla (1), Derring (1),
FT’s: TIVY 18-13 (72.2-percent), NB CANYON 7-6 (85.7.-percent)
