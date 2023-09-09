Hawks show grit, determination in loss to Medina

The Hawks displayed some grit and ability to move the ball at times against Medina in Friday’s non-district 6-man football game between TAPPS member Our Lady of the Hills and the UIL team from Bandera County, but four turnovers hampered the Hawks in their 57-0 loss.
Action halted at halftime under 6-man’s 45-point ‘mercy’ rule, sending the Hawks to 0-3 while the Bobcats are 2-1 after their second straight win.
OLH also had to deal with what appeared to be a serious injury to quarterback Francis Arredondo who went down with 4:19 before halftime. Arredondo failed to get back up after a 17-yard tackle for loss (TFL). Kerrville Fire Department personnel on site brought out a stretcher and transported Arredondo to the hospital for precautionary evaluation.
“We learned Francis was fine, and everything came back clear,” said OLH head coach Brock Kenyon.
Arredondo’s loss meant the Hawks were down to the minimum six players.
“It was discussed that the game be called at that point, but our kids wanted to keep playing. Our kids really want to have a season,” said Kenyon.
Arredondo’s injury happened at OLH’s 2-yard line, setting up Aiden Ortega for Medina’s final touchdown. Ortega helped set up a previous TD midway through the second quarter when he caught a 58-yard pass from Davis Peterson that pulled Medina out of 3rd-and-28 from Medina’s 7-yard line. Peterson found Cody Boatman for 16 yards, and the PAT raised OLH’s deficit to 43-0.
OLH was inside Medina territory on five occasions, and as deep as the 14-yard line. Fumbles at the 30, 14, and 28 ended those TD threats. Two other series stalled when the Hawks turned the ball over on downs at their own 29 and Medina’s 36.
“We were moving down at times, and dropped the ball. Things are still week by week as we just try to keep putting things together. We have to find the ‘fire’. The three veterans Francis, Hayden (Juenke), and Cris (Angel) have it. Our other guys have never played, but are trying,” Kenyon said.
Juenke rushed for 85 yards, and caught two passes for 55 yards to lead OLH’s offensive efforts. Angel added 20 yards rushing, and 26 yards receiving. Jude Hueber had a long run of 60 yards, but was also tackled for 43 yards in lost yardage.
Arredondo made six tackles while on defense before leaving the game. Angel was in on three stops, and Hueber and Jadon Way had one tackle apiece. Juenke was responsible for one quarterback hurry, and blocked a PAT kick.
The Bobcats were 11-1 last season, and returned plenty of firepower of their own with the likes of runningback TJ DeLeon. DeLeon ran 39 yards for one touchdown, and caught a pass from Peterson for 60 yards that went to the endzone. Will Derry, and Cody Boatman also scored twice, and single TDs came from Ortega’s six plus Rylan Mills.
OLH has an open date, then travels to Barksdale to battle Nueces Canyon September 22.
