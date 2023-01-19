Hawks struggle against Concordia

Our Lady of the Hawks fell to Round Rock Concordia 60-17 at home Tuesday, Jan. 17 in a boys’ TAPPS District 5-2A hoops encounter.
Jake Mein had 11 of the Hawks’ points.
Cris Angel made a pair of three-pointers for six points.
Faviel Rodelo had five rebounds to top that area for OLH.
OLH HAWKS v ROUND ROCK CONCORDIA
Tuesday, Jan. 17
RR CONCORDIA 60, OLH 17
OLH -- 3 1 2 11 -- 17
Concordia -- 17 27 12 4 -- 60
OLH – Jake Mein 4-0-3-11, Cris Angel 0-2-0-6
CONCORDIA – Bogart 8-0-0-16, Johnson 6-0-2-14, Spears 3-0-3-9, James 1-1-1-6, Wolfmueller 2-0-0-4, Whybrew 0-1-0-3, Arnello 1-0-0-2, Hernandez 1-0-0-2, Acosta 1-0-0-2, Hudson 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Concordia 44, OLH 4
Free Throws: OLH – 3 of 10 (30-percent); Concordia – 6 of 11 (54.5-percent)
3-pointers: OLH – Angel (2); Concordia – Whybrew (1), James (1)
