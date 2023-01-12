BANDERA – Center Point battled Bandera’s more established 4A soccer program to a 3-3 draw Tuesday, Jan. 10, giving the Pirates a 0-1-1 record for official games that kicked off the new year.
Mauricio Gallegos, Francisco Liberto, and Luis Valadez had the Pirate’s goals.
It was not our best game, but we only had 12 players so we only had one sub. Bandera had enough players for another team. It was more of ironman for us than anything, and I was very proud of our kids,” said Center Point head coach Anthony Peralta.
Remaining games on the Pirates’ remaining schedule are with Liberty Hill and Marble Falls.
