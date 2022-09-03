Hawks lose lead, game against Round Rock Christian

Our Lady of the Hills led Round Rock Christian 16-14 at halftime, but the Crusaders came back to hand the Hawks a 36-16 home field loss Friday night at Hawks Field that evens OLH at 1-1.
“Our kids battled for four quarters, just absolutely battled. This team has heart and while people may judge them by their size or numbers I'll take this team any day,” said OLH head coach Brick Kenyon. “It's nice to have kids who tear up when they lose a week two game. I had to drag guys off the field. These boys want it, but just need to get right."
Offensively the Hawks had 171 combined rushing yards from its brother tandem when Faviel Rodelo carried 25 times for 158 yards and two TD's and Edgar Rodelo had eight touches for 13 yards.
Edgar led defensive effort with 10 tackles. Faviel Rodelo had nine stops, including two sacks.
Cris Angel went 2-for-2 on extra points.
Jake Mein came up with six tackles and intercepted a pass.
Hayden Juenke (3), Cris Angel (3), Francis Arredondo (2), and Ruben Guzman (1) added nine more tackles to totals for defense.
OLH travels to Medina (2-0) for its third game Friday.
The Hawks won last year’s game 58-52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.